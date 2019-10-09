Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Wakes up with two-point affair

Silfverberg produced a goal and an assist Tuesday in a 3-1 road win over the Red Wings.

The Ducks' uninspiring 2018-19 campaign -- they finished with a 35-37-10 record -- has resulted in their players generally being overlooked in the infancy of the new season. However, a veteran like Silfverberg deserves consideration in most formats, as he's banked at least 40 points for three straight years.