Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Wakes up with two-point affair
Silfverberg produced a goal and an assist Tuesday in a 3-1 road win over the Red Wings.
The Ducks' uninspiring 2018-19 campaign -- they finished with a 35-37-10 record -- has resulted in their players generally being overlooked in the infancy of the new season. However, a veteran like Silfverberg deserves consideration in most formats, as he's banked at least 40 points for three straight years.
