Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Will miss Wednesday's game
Silfverberg (hand) will miss Wednesday's game versus the Islanders, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Silfverberg was unlikely to suit up Wednesday and it has been confirmed that he will not dress for the home contest against New York. Anaheim's next game is Saturday, on the road versus the Golden Knights. With seven points in six games, the Swedish-born forward has gotten off to a hot start in 2018-19.
