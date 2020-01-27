Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Won't play Monday
Silfverberg didn't make the trip to San Jose for Monday's clash as he awaits the birth of his child, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
While Silfverberg won't be in the lineup Monday, he certainly could rejoin his teammates for Wednesday's home game versus Arizona. With the winger sidelined, Max Jones figures to suit up against the Sharks. Once back in action, Silfverberg will slot back into a top-six role as well as returning to the No. 1 power-play unit.
More News
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Ready to rock•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Not traveling with team•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Excused from All-Star Game•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Out against Dallas•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Questionable to return Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.