Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Won't play Monday

Silfverberg didn't make the trip to San Jose for Monday's clash as he awaits the birth of his child, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

While Silfverberg won't be in the lineup Monday, he certainly could rejoin his teammates for Wednesday's home game versus Arizona. With the winger sidelined, Max Jones figures to suit up against the Sharks. Once back in action, Silfverberg will slot back into a top-six role as well as returning to the No. 1 power-play unit.