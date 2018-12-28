Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Works around PIM for power-play goal

Silfverberg registered a power-play goal and committed two minor penalties in Thursday's 4-2 road loss to the Sharks.

Silfverberg snapped a five-game point drought with a first-period tally, but he's fortunate that neither his tripping minor nor his two minutes for roughing led to a power-play goal from the opposition. Yes, the Ducks still lost the game, but limiting costly mistakes continues to be crucial for the top-six winger, as he's uncharacteristically working with a minus-8 rating and has a negative takeaway-to-giveaway ratio (12:16) for just the second time in his seven-year career.