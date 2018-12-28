Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Works around PIM for power-play goal
Silfverberg registered a power-play goal and committed two minor penalties in Thursday's 4-2 road loss to the Sharks.
Silfverberg snapped a five-game point drought with a first-period tally, but he's fortunate that neither his tripping minor nor his two minutes for roughing led to a power-play goal from the opposition. Yes, the Ducks still lost the game, but limiting costly mistakes continues to be crucial for the top-six winger, as he's uncharacteristically working with a minus-8 rating and has a negative takeaway-to-giveaway ratio (12:16) for just the second time in his seven-year career.
More News
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Extends scoring streak in win•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Records two shots in return•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Nearing return?•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Moved to IR•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Dealing with broken finger•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Will miss Wednesday's game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...