Drysdale notched an assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Drysdale has an assist in each of the first two contests this season. He set up the first of Frank Vatrano's three goals in Sunday's win. Drysdale has added three shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in a top-four role. He's not showing any rust after missing 11 months due to shoulder surgery and a contract negotiation during training camp.