Drysdale (lower body) returned to practice Saturday, per Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.

Drysdale has been out of action since Oct. 15. He was behind the eight ball at the start of the season after missing most of training camp due to a contract dispute. Drysdale flashed his offensive upside before getting hurt, earning an assist in each of his first two outings. It remains unclear when he will be ready to return, but at least he appears to be making some progress.