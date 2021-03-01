Drysdale was recalled from AHL San Diego to the taxi squad Monday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

The sixth overall selection in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Drysdale is lauded for his skating ability, and he's already flashed his offensive upside with four goals and five assists across 11 games for AHL San Diego this year. The 18-year-old is eligible to practice and travel with the team while on the taxi squad. He's not expected to play in Monday's game versus the Blues, but it appears that his NHL debut could be imminent.