Drysdale scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Drysdale put the Ducks on the board in the second period, but they were unable to find an equalizer. The 19-year-old defenseman has started his NHL career reasonably well with six points, 20 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating in 18 contests. Drysdale is expected to be a future star on the blue line, so fantasy managers will want to keep tabs on his development.