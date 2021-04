Drysdale earned an assist but added two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Drysdale had the secondary helper on Alexander Volkov's first-period tally. It wasn't a smooth showing for the 18-year-old Drysdale. He's still learning the ropes at the NHL level, with three points, nine shots on goal and a minus-4 rating through seven outings. The first-round pick from 2020 should continue to see playing time to earn valuable experience as the Ducks continue their rebuild.