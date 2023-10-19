Drysdale is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, coach Greg Cronin told Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune on Thursday.
Drysdale has two assists, three hits and a block in two games this season. If he can't play Thursday versus Dallas, then Tristan Luneau will likely draw into the lineup.
