Drysdale recorded a power-play assist, a plus-2 rating and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Drysdale's pass found Maxime Comtois for a deflected goal 24 seconds into the second period. That tally stood as the game-winner. Drysdale has done moderately well with four points, nine shots on goal and a minus-1 rating in nine appearances. The sixth overall pick from 2020 will likely remain in the lineup most of the time over the final month of the season.