Drysdale scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Drysdale gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead in the first period. The 21-year-old defenseman hadn't scored since March of 2022 after missing most of last season with a shoulder injury and a large portion of 2023-24 with a lower-body issue. The blueliner is up to three points, 10 shots on net, six hits, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through five appearances this season. Fantasy managers should check if Drysdale is available -- he should see regular power-play time and top-four minutes as long as he can stay healthy.