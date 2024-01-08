Drysdale produced an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Drysdale has two helpers over his last three games. The 21-year-old is still getting up to speed a bit after missing two months with a lower-body injury, but he has regularly held down a top-pairing role. The defenseman has five points, 21 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 10 appearances this season. Fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on his production, as he is seeing power-play time and could grow into better numbers as the season progresses.