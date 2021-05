Drysdale finished the 2020-21 season with eight points in 24 contests.

It's not an eye-popping output by any means, but Drysdale made a decent impression in his first taste of NHL action. The 19-year-old defenseman had 23 blocked shots, a minus-13 rating and 28 shots on net this year. While he'll need to improve in his own zone, Ducks fans got a glimpse of why the team selected him sixth overall in the 2020 draft. He's likely to be a fixture on the Anaheim blue line for years to come.