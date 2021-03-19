Drysdale scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Drysdale was instrumental in the Ducks' second-period comeback, scoring their first goal and earning an assist on fellow top prospect Trevor Zegras' equalizer. Thursday was Drysdale's first game -- the sixth overall pick from 2020 proved himself with 10 points in 14 games with AHL San Diego. He looked strong as an 18-year-old blueliner stepping into the lineup. He could get an extended look for the Ducks, who saw a glimpse of their future stars in Thursday's win.