Drysdale scored a goal on three shots and had one hit in a 4-1 loss to Colorado on Sunday.

Drysdale ended Jonas Johansson's shutout bid with 7:23 left in regulation, depositing a wrist shot through a screen to make it a 2-1 game. It was the second goal of the season for the 18-year-old rookie, who has five points and four PIM through 11 games.