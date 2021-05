Drysdale recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Drysdale had a secondary helper on a Max Jones goal at 1:48 of the third period. The 19-year-old Drysdale is up to seven points, 25 shots on net and 21 blocked shots in 21 outings. He's getting a long look on the Ducks' blue and top power-play unit -- he's average 19:23 of ice time per game.