Drysdale recorded a power-play assist and blocked three shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Drysdale had the secondary assist on Vinni Lettieri's third-period equalizer. The 19-year-old Drysdale has been solid lately with two goals, four assists and 13 shots on net in his last seven games. Overall, he's at 13 points (five on the power play), 44 shots on net, 25 blocks and a minus-5 rating through 25 appearances.