Drysdale is expected to be out 4-6 months after suffering a torn labrum in his left shoulder last Friday against Vegas.

Anaheim announced that Drysdale will undergo surgery in the near future. The 20-year-old defender averaged 17:37 of ice time in the Ducks' first eight games of the 2022-23 season. He didn't pick up a point during that span, but was credited with eight shots on goal, six blocks and seven hits.