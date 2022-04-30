Drysdale notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Despite some growing pains, Drysdale put together a solid rookie year with four goals and 28 assists in 81 appearances. The defenseman also had 137 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and a minus-26 rating in a top-four role. He's got the talent to be a productive scorer at the NHL level, but he'll need to take strides defensively in 2022-23 -- no easy task on a Ducks team likely to still be rebuilding for another season or two.