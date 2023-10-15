Drysdale notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Drysdale missed nearly all of camp as an unsigned restricted free agent, and he hadn't played a regular-season game since Oct. 28 of last year due to a shoulder injury. Despite the long layoff, he looked solid in his 22:54 of ice time in the Ducks' opener. The 21-year-old defenseman figures to be a top-four fixture on a fairly inexperienced blue line, and that should also come with some power-play time. While he went plus-1 Saturday, he may struggle to stay positive in that category while playing for a team projected to finish near the bottom of the standings.