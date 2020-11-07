Drysdale signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Saturday.

The Ducks selected Drysdale with the sixth overall pick in this year's draft. He's a fantastic skater with plenty of offensive upside, and he should develop into a high-end power-play quarterback who's capable of logging top-pairing minutes at the NHL level. He's expected to play another year of junior hockey before turning pro, but his ceiling is that of a true No. 1 defenseman with significant scoring potential, so Drysdale will be worth a look in dynasty formats during next season's fantasy drafts.