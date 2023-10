Drysdale and the Ducks agreed on a three-year contract for $6.9 million, according to Darren Dreger of TSN.

Drysdale was a restricted free agent and the two sides agreed on a bridge deal for three seasons. Drysdale missed most of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum in early November. The talented blueliner was drafted sixth overall in 2020, but managed to play only eight games last season before his injury. Expect a 35-40 point season from Drysdale in 2023-24.