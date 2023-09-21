Drysdale (contract dispute) is not with the Ducks to begin training camp Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Drysdale played in just eight games last season due to shoulder surgery. He was lifted from injured reserve in May, which makes it safe to assume he is now healthy, but he won't be with the Ducks until he gets a new contract. The 21-year-old defenseman is an unsigned restricted free agent, and it's expected he'll take a bridge deal. The Ducks' first regular-season game is Oct. 14 versus the Golden Knights.