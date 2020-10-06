Drysdale was drafted sixth overall by the Duck at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Drysdale is a coveted right-shot defender who just happens to be one of the best skaters in the 2020 draft class. In fact, his edge work will elevate him into the upper tier of NHL skaters overall and his hockey IQ is elite, too. That means Drysdale should be a two-way, top-four NHL defender who eats a ton of minutes. He's not a natural on the power play, so his future production may not stand out. And he's only 5-foot-11, but we'll bet on Drysdale delivering 40-plus points per season someday. There's plenty of room for that on a lot of fantasy teams.