Drysdale posted a short-handed assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Drysdale has two points over six contests since returning from a lower-body injury. The defenseman has shuffled around the lineup a bit, but he's firmly in a top-four role. Playing for the Ducks will likely keep his plus-minus rating down, but he's also blocked 13 shots since his return as he does his part in the defensive zone. Drysdale has four points, 15 shots on net, 14 blocks and a minus-1 rating through eight appearances.