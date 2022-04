Drysdale notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Drysdale set up Derek Grant for a second-period tally that gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead. In his last seven games, Drysdale has chipped in a goal, four assists, 19 shots on net and nine blocked shots. The 20-year-old blueliner has 31 points, 122 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating in a top-four role through 74 contests.