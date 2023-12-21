Drysdale (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site, which makes him available for the evening's game against Calgary.

Drysdale, who hasn't played since Oct. 15, has two assists, three hits and a block in two contests this season. While he has the potential to serve in a top-four capacity and get a role on the power play, it's also possible Anaheim will initially use him sparingly in an effort to ease him back into the lineup after the 21-year-old's prolonged absence. Meanwhile, Drysdale's return is likely to result in Urho Vaakanainen being a healthy scratch Thursday.