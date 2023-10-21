Drysdale (lower body) won't play Saturday versus Arizona, per Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West.
Drysdale has two assists, three hits and a block in two games this season. This will be his second straight absence due to his lower-body injury. Drysdale's next opportunity to play will be Sunday against Boston.
