Drysdale (shoulder) is not expected to get into any games late in the season, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Drysdale underwent shoulder surgery early in the season, which carried a 4-6 month recovery timeline. With the Ducks far out of the playoff race, they're understandably cautious with future franchise cornerstone's health and won't risk him playing in meaningless contests. Drysdale should be at or near 100 percent for training camp in September.