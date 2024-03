Mysak was traded from Montreal to Anaheim in exchange for Jacob Perreault on Thursday.

Mysak was a second-round pick by Montreal in 2020 and has had a solid year in the AHL. The 21-year-old has registered 13 goals and seven assists in 48 minor-league games this season. He could get a chance to make his NHL debut with the rebuilding Ducks at some point down the stretch.