Hakanpaa scored a goal, dished four hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.

Hakanpaa, a 2010 fourth-round draft pick, earned his first NHL goal against the team that drafted him. It's also his first career point. The Finn has posted 15 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in five games as he's filled in on a Ducks blue line decimated by injuries.