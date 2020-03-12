Ducks' Jani Hakanpaa: Gets first career goal
Hakanpaa scored a goal, dished four hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.
Hakanpaa, a 2010 fourth-round draft pick, earned his first NHL goal against the team that drafted him. It's also his first career point. The Finn has posted 15 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in five games as he's filled in on a Ducks blue line decimated by injuries.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.