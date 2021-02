Hakanpaa recorded an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Hakanpaa's shot created a rebound, which Maxime Comtois finished with a between-the-legs backhand late in the first period. The 28-year-old Hakanpaa picked up his first point in 20 games this year with the assist. The Finn has added 68 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in an almost purely defensive role. Don't let the top-four usage fool you -- there's very little offense in Hakanpaa's play.