Hakanpaa has no points in 15 games this season.

Hakanpaa had just one goal in five appearances for the Ducks last year, but his offense hasn't shown up at all in 2020-21. The 28-year-old Finn has supplied 47 hits and 33 blocked shots this season, but that's not going to be enough to get him onto the fantasy radar. Hakanpaa has typically worked in a bottom-four role with his average ice time at 18:12 per game. He's nearly a pure defensive player with virtually no offensive upside.