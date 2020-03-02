Ducks' Jani Hakanpaa: Recalled by Ducks
The Ducks recalled Hakanpaa from AHL San Diego on Sunday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
The 27-year-old defenseman has spent the entire season in the AHL, but he'll add to the Ducks' blue-line depth because Hampus Lindholm (upper body) isn't expected to play Sunday versus the Devils. Hakanpaa will likely be demoted once his fellow defensemen get healthy again.
