Hakanpaa agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Anaheim on Wednesday.

Hakanpaa spent the past three seasons playing in Sweden for Karpat, including a 2018-19 campaign in which he recorded 11 goals and 12 helpers in 52 contests. The 27-year-old last played in North America back in 2014-15 when he was with AHL Chicago as part of the Blues organization. The blueliner should have an inside track on a spot in the lineup for Opening Night versus Arizona on Oct. 3.