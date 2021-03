Hakanpaa hasn't recorded a point in his last 17 games.

Hakanpaa has done very little on the scoresheet in 2020-21, with just one assist through 37 games. The 28-year-old blueliner has added 155 hits -- ranking third in the league -- and 55 blocked shots. The Finn also won his first career faceoff Monday, taking a draw when the Avalanche had a two-man advantage in the third period. Fantasy managers need not consider Hakanpaa for their virtual rosters.