Harkins exited Sunday's preseason outing versus the Kings because of an upper-body injury, and head coach Joel Quenneville said after the game that he isn't optimistic about the forward's status, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Harkins might be set to miss substantial time going forward, as he was spotted leaving the arena with his right arm in a sling, per Lee. Quenneville said the club will know more about Harkins' injury Monday. The 28-year-old registered two goals, six points and 136 hits over 62 appearances in his first season with the Ducks in 2024-25.