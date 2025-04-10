Harkins' point drought is up to 23 games after he was held scoreless in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Harkins has gotten a fair amount of time on the fourth line even late in the season. He was scratched versus the Oilers on Monday, but that was just his second trip to the press box since the start of March -- Brett Leason and Nikita Nesterenko have been scratched more frequently of late. However, Harkins is stuck on six points through 59 outings this season while adding 48 shots on net, 131 hits and a minus-13 rating. He'll likely end 2024-25 in a part-time role.