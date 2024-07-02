Harkins signed a two-year, $1.575 million contract with the Ducks on Tuesday.

Harkins got into 45 games with the Penguins last year, but he was limited to four assists without scoring a goal on 37 shots. He also had 74 hits, offering modest physicality. He'll likely be ticketed for a bottom-six role with the Ducks, as the team should be able to fill out its top six with a mix of young and veteran talent.