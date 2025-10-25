Ducks' Jansen Harkins: Off injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harkins (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Saturday.
Although Harkins is now available, he's a healthy scratch for Saturday's clash against Tampa Bay. He hasn't played yet this season, but he did get into 62 outings with Anaheim in 2024-25, recording two goals, six points, 21 PIM and 136 hits.
More News
-
Ducks' Jansen Harkins: Officially on injured reserve•
-
Ducks' Jansen Harkins: Set to miss next eight weeks•
-
Ducks' Jansen Harkins: Being re-evaluated•
-
Ducks' Jansen Harkins: Could have serious injury•
-
Ducks' Jansen Harkins: Drought continues Wednesday•
-
Ducks' Jansen Harkins: Holding onto fourth-line role•