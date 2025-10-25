default-cbs-image
Harkins (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Saturday.

Although Harkins is now available, he's a healthy scratch for Saturday's clash against Tampa Bay. He hasn't played yet this season, but he did get into 62 outings with Anaheim in 2024-25, recording two goals, six points, 21 PIM and 136 hits.

