default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Harkins (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Harkins' move to IR is simply a formality, as he is expected to be out until late November at a minimum. Once healthy, he should be able to enter the mix for a fourth-line spot, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him get waived or end up as a healthy scratch.

More News