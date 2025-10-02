Ducks' Jansen Harkins: Officially on injured reserve
Harkins (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Harkins' move to IR is simply a formality, as he is expected to be out until late November at a minimum. Once healthy, he should be able to enter the mix for a fourth-line spot, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him get waived or end up as a healthy scratch.
