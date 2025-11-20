Harkins scored a goal, added two PIM, levied four hits and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Harkins ended a six-game slump with the tally at 2:29 of the first period, which opened the scoring. The 28-year-old has gotten an extended look on the fourth line while Mikael Granlund (lower body) and Ryan Poehling (upper body) are out. Harkins might be a part-time player once the Ducks are fully healthy. He's at two goals, six shots on net, 36 hits, seven blocks and a minus-1 rating through 10 appearances this season.