Harkins scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Harkins has played in three of the last four games and could see an uptick in playing time while Frank Vatrano (shoulder) is sidelined. The 28-year-old Harkins can be expected to stay on the fourth line, giving him minimal fantasy upside. He's scored three goals on 13 shots with 55 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across 18 outings this season.