Harkins (upper body) is expected to be unavailable for about eight weeks, the Ducks announced Saturday.

Harkins had two goals, six points, 21 PIM and 136 hits in 62 appearances with Anaheim in 2024-25. When he's healthy, Harkins might serve in a bottom-six capacity, but it's also possible that he'll spend time in the minors.

