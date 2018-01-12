Ducks' Jared Boll: Promoted to parent club

Boll was called up from AHL San Diego on Friday.

The Ducks needed the extra depth with Patrick Eaves (illness) and Michael Liambas (undisclosed) still unavailable. Boll, a physical winger, gets the last laugh here, as the Ducks exposed him to waivers in mid-December.

