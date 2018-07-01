Ducks' Jared Coreau: Headed to Anaheim
Coreau signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, Craig Custance of The Athletic reports.
The deal is worth $650,000 at the NHL level and $450,000 at the AHL level. The netminder has really struggled when given an opportunity to play for the Red Wings in the past, and last season he had an .867 save percentage in seven appearances. The Ducks are set with John Gibson, but there could be an opportunity for Coreau to continue to grow in the minors.
