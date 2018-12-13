The Ducks reassigned Coreau To AHL San Diego on Wednesday.

Coreau was promoted Monday as added insurance in the crease with Chad Johnson yet to arrive and Ryan Miller (knee) sidelined. Johnson should be available Wednesday, making Coreau expendable in terms of his roster spot. The 27-year-old should remain one of the top candidates to rejoin the NHL ranks if Johnson or John Gibson should miss some time.

