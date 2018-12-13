Ducks' Jared Coreau: Shipped back to San Diego
The Ducks reassigned Coreau To AHL San Diego on Wednesday.
Coreau was promoted Monday as added insurance in the crease with Chad Johnson yet to arrive and Ryan Miller (knee) sidelined. Johnson should be available Wednesday, making Coreau expendable in terms of his roster spot. The 27-year-old should remain one of the top candidates to rejoin the NHL ranks if Johnson or John Gibson should miss some time.
More News
-
Ducks' Jared Coreau: Called up as insurance•
-
Ducks' Jared Coreau: Allows one goal in loss•
-
Ducks' Jared Coreau: Gets preseason start Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Jared Coreau: Headed to Anaheim•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Clears waivers, heads to minors•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Ends season with 0-5-1 record•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...