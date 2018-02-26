Ducks' Jason Chimera: Moves over to Anaheim
Chimera was traded from the Islanders to the Ducks in exchange for Chris Wagner on Monday.
Chimera, who pitched in 11 points against a minus-11 rating over 58 games with the Islanders this season, is slated to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. He figures to make the Ducks faster in transition, as well as improving upon an already robust penalty kill ranked 10th in the league with a stave-off rate of 82 percent.
