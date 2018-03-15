Ducks' Jason Chimera: Scores first two points for Ducks
Chimera set up a Brandon Montour goal and scored a marker of his own Wednesday in a 3-0 win over Vancouver.
Chimera has been a depth player for his NHL club this year in both New York and Anaheim, which seldom bodes well for any fantasy value a player has. Wednesday marked his first goal and first assist in a Ducks sweater since he was traded on Feb. 26, and that provides a pretty good picture of his virtually nonexistent fantasy value. With no valuable contributions in any statistical category this year, Chimera simply isn't going to be much help to anyone's fantasy roster.
